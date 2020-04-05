STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai man claims coronavirus a government conspiracy; arrested

An official identified him as Shamim Iftekhar Khan, a resident of Qureshi Nagar in Kurla East.

Published: 05th April 2020 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 36-year-old man was arrested in Chunabhatti in Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday for allegedly uploading a post on Facebook claiming the novel coronavirus outbreak was a government conspiracy and that people should not reveal information to authorities.

An official identified him as Shamim Iftekhar Khan, a resident of Qureshi Nagar in Kurla East.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

"His Facebook post claimed the virus does not exist and it was a conspiracy to target certain communities by the government. He also asked people not to give information to authorities during surveys in connection with the outbreak," he said.

He was arrested under sections 188 (disobedience of an order promulgated by a public servant) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of IPC, and provisions of Disaster Management Act, the Chunabatti police station official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai Mumbai coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • thulakol
    give him a dose of covid 19 and have a personal experience. after that if he is alive let him write his experience.
    16 hours ago reply

  • a.k.sehanobis

    Arrest is not enough.They should be denied basic facilities of a citizen.Caned in public in Islamic countries.
    17 hours ago reply
Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp