Sex workers in Mumbai's red light area struggle to survive amid COVID-19 lockdown

By ANI

MUMBAI: The nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus has made life difficult for sex workers in Kamathipura, a red-light area, in Mumbai.

The sex workers here facing difficulties in meeting day-to-day needs of themselves and their families due to the lockdown. However, NGOs have been providing meals to these sex workers even as the situation is grim.

Talking to ANI, Ajit Bandekar, the project manager of an NGO called SAI (Social Activities Integration) said, "We distribute food here at Kamathipura because if we do not distribute the food packets, it will be very difficult for them to survive as the lockdown is continuing and police are not allowing them to get out."

ALSO READ | Alone, afraid and starving: Sex workers of Delhi's GB Road during coronavirus lockdown

One of the sex-workers said, "We are not getting any ration. We only get to eat what is given to us by NGOs."

Another one urged the government to provide some packages to them as well.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4,067, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease.

There are 3,666 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.