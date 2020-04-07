STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Biker spits on Manipuri woman in Mumbai, police file FIR

An unidentified biker spat on a Manipuri woman in Santacruz in Mumbai on Monday while she was walking on a road.

Published: 07th April 2020 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

FIR, First Information Report

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: An unidentified biker spat on a Manipuri woman in Santacruz in Mumbai on Monday while she was walking on a road, police said.

The incident occurred when the 25-year-old woman was walking with her friend from Geeta Vihar Junction towards the Military Camp in Kalina where essential goods were being distributed.

In her FIR, the woman stated that the biker removed his mask and spat on her before fleeing.

"Such act could expose me to coronavirus infection. In the heat of the moment, I could not note down the registration number of the bike," a Vakola Police official said quoting the woman's complaint.

Police are scrutinising footage of nearby CCTV cameras to trace the accused, he said.

The biker has been booked under sections 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 352 (Punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai Manipur
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp