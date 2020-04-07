Two new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi; slum area tally seven

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi, taking the total number of such cases in the slum area here to seven, a civic official said on Tuesday.

The two men, aged 80 and 49 years, hail from Dr Baliga Nagar locality of Dharavi and are close contacts of a 30- year-old woman who earlier tested positive for coronavirus, the official said.

Earlier, four others from Dharavi had also tested positive for the disease.

One of them, a 56-year-old man died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on April 1.

Four Dharavi localities - Dr Baliga Nagar, Vaibhav apartment, Mukund Nagar and Madina Nagar - have been demarcated as containment zones and civic officials have been regularly spraying disinfectants in those areas.

Dharavi is one of the biggest slums in Asia.

A whopping 15 lakh people live in small shanties in Dharavi, making it one of the most congested areas of the city.

On the other hand, civic authorities have ordered sealing of borders of the Kalyan and Dombivali cities here in in Maharashtra with immediate effect to check the spread of coronavirus.

In an order issued on Monday, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi said it was absolutely essential to seal the borders of the two cities.

Police personnel have been deployed to ensure strict implementation of the directive.

The order will not be applicable to the essential and emergency services, the commissioner said.

Till Monday, the Thane region, which includes Kalyan and Dombivali cities, reported 85 coronavirus cases and nine deaths.

A total of 175 surveillance teams are pressed into service in the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation area to identify clusters for containment.

The number of such teams in Thane and Navi Mumbai is 214 and 178, respectively, an official earlier said.