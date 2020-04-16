STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 more COVID-19 cases reported from Mumbai's Dharavi, tally at 71

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2916 positive coronavirus cases have been reported from Maharashtra as of Thursday.

Published: 16th April 2020 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Eight deaths have been reported from Dharavi so far due to coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: With 11 more COVID-19 cases reported from Dharavi in Mumbai, the total number of coronavirus cases in the area has risen to 71, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday.

Out of the 71 cases, eight patients have died due to the infection so far.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

Of the 2,916 cases; 295 patients have been cured and discharged while 187 lost their lives due to the coronavirus.

The total number of cases in India has now climbed to 12,380. Out of these cases, 1489 have been cured/discharged/migrated while 414 deaths have been reported so far, as per the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

