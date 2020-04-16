Coronavirus curve flattens in Mumbai even as cases surge past 2,000; 202 cured so far

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: There seems to be some good news amid coronavirus gloom as the COVID-19 curve in Mumbai appears to be flattening despite having crossed over 2,000 cases.

According to a BMC report on Thursday, a total of 2,043 coronavirus patients and 116 deaths were cumulatively detected with 202 recoveries.

Three COVID-19 patients died since Wednesday night, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the city to 116, said a BMC release.

"Two of those died had co-morbidities (existing health issues) and one had both co-morbidities and age-related factors," said a BMC officer.

In Mumbai, the largest number of coronavirus patients have been detected in Prabhadevi, Worli and Lower Parel that are 390 while 162 cases in Byculla, 135 in Tardeo, Peddar road and Malabar Hill.

Dharavi slum has witnessed the highest 26 coronavirus positive patients in single day while the total number of patients are 86 with nine deaths.

The fall in coronavirus positive patients are attributed to not testing the asymptomatic patients.

Mumbai #COVID__19 positive patients progressive total -- 2043, death 116 while 202 discharge.

The symptoms of coronavirus are not yet seen in almost 60 to 70 per cent persons while 25 per cent persons are showing mild symptoms and only less than five per cent patients are serious.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while interacting with people of the state via facebook live told that the number of patients getting cured is increasing in the state, adding that a six-month old baby-boy and an 83 year old woman had also gotten cured and been discharged.

Thackeray also shared updates about Maharashtra's first two COVID-19 cases that of a couple from Pune, detected on March 9, 2020.

“Both these patients were sent home on March 23 after successful treatment in Pune. They need to be mentioned as first two patients in state who got cured. After this while number of Corona patients is on a rise, the number of cured patients is also increasing,” chief minister added.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said state health machinery is taking efforts to increase the extent of cured patients.

“Out of cured patients, Mumbai has 166, nine in Thane, 14 in Kalyan Dombivli while two in Mira Bhayander, nine in Navi Mumbai, three in Panvel, one in Ulhasnagar, two in Vasai Virar, eleven in Nagpur, 27 in Pune, 12 in Pimpri Chinchwad 12,” Tope said.

