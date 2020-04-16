STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Coronavirus curve flattens in Mumbai even as cases surge past 2,000; 202 cured so far

Three COVID-19 patients died since Wednesday night, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the city to 116, said a BMC release.

Published: 16th April 2020 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

healthcare worker, coronavirus testing

A healthcare worker checking a man for COVID-19 symptoms . (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: There seems to be some good news amid coronavirus gloom as the COVID-19 curve in Mumbai appears to be flattening despite having crossed over 2,000 cases.

According to a BMC report on Thursday, a total of 2,043 coronavirus patients and 116 deaths were cumulatively detected with 202 recoveries.

Three COVID-19 patients died since Wednesday night, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the city to 116, said a BMC release.

"Two of those died had co-morbidities (existing health issues) and one had both co-morbidities and age-related factors," said a BMC officer.

In Mumbai, the largest number of coronavirus patients have been detected in Prabhadevi, Worli and Lower Parel that are 390 while 162 cases in Byculla, 135 in Tardeo, Peddar road and Malabar Hill.

Dharavi slum has witnessed the highest 26 coronavirus positive patients in single day while the total number of patients are 86 with nine deaths.

The fall in coronavirus positive patients are attributed to not testing the asymptomatic patients.

The symptoms of coronavirus are not yet seen in almost 60 to 70 per cent persons while 25 per cent persons are showing mild symptoms and only less than five per cent patients are serious.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while interacting with people of the state via facebook live told that the number of patients getting cured is increasing in the state, adding that a six-month old baby-boy and an 83 year old woman had also gotten cured and been discharged.

Thackeray also shared updates about Maharashtra's first two COVID-19 cases that of a couple from Pune, detected on March 9, 2020.

“Both these patients were sent home on March 23 after successful treatment in Pune. They need to be mentioned as first two patients in state who got cured.  After this while number of Corona patients is on a rise, the number of cured patients is also increasing,” chief minister added.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said state health machinery is taking efforts to increase the extent of cured patients.

“Out of cured patients, Mumbai has 166, nine in Thane, 14 in Kalyan Dombivli while two in Mira Bhayander, nine in Navi Mumbai, three in Panvel, one in Ulhasnagar, two in Vasai Virar, eleven in Nagpur, 27 in Pune, 12 in Pimpri Chinchwad 12,” Tope said.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp