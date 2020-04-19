STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

BMC wants to give hydroxychloroquine on a mass scale to COVID-19 suspects in Dharavi

Dharavi alone has 138 coronavirus patients. A total of 11 deaths have been reported here in the last few days. 

Published: 19th April 2020 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Dharavi slum

File Image of Dharavi slum in Mumbai. (Photo | AFP)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: As the coronavirus positive cases have been increasing in Mumbai and Pune particularly in the slum areas, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to administer hydroxychloroquine on a large scale to contain the spread. 

Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malarial drug that some leaders - Donald Trump most famously - have been touting as a possible drug to combat COVID-19.  Experts remain skeptical.

Kiran Dhighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G northward, told The New Indian Express that they are currently at the discussions stage.  "We have not yet finalized. We are yet to decide whether this hydroxychloroquine medicine should be given to all people in contaminated zones or quarantined people or only the infected patients. We will have a meeting where the final decision will be taken soon," sad Dhighavkar.

Sources in the BMC said that this experiment will be first carried out in Asia's largest slum - Dharavi - and after the results from there, it will be used on a larger scale in other parts of the state as well.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

"Earlier we have been giving HIV drugs to the coronavirus infected patients. But many people including doctors are suggesting anti-malarials because coronavirus is a version of pneumonia only. America and other developed countries are also heavily relying on this medicine. We are also thinking along the same lines,"  a senior BMC officer requesting anonymity said.

ALSO WATCH : Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

In Mumbai, more than 2798 coronavirus positive patient have been detected. There have been 131 deaths. Dharavi alone has 138 coronavirus patients. A total of 11 deaths have been reported here in the last few days. 

According to BMC data, earlier Peddar Road, Tardeo and Malabar Hill had the highest number of coronavirus patients but the numbers in these areas are coming down significantly in recent times.

The number of coronavirus patients have been increasing particularly in G north ward of BMC which includes Dharavi. Besides, the slum areas of Kurla, Worli, Prabhadevi, fishermen colonies and Andheri East and West are seeing more coronavirus positive patients emerge in the screening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dharavi Coronavirus COVID-19 Hydroxychloroquine
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp