Coronavirus outbreak: Centre recommends increasing bed capacity in Mumbai

An IMCT arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for a two-day visit to assess the state's preparedness to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the Central committee has recommended an increase in the capacity of quarantine facility in Mumbai from 1,200 beds to 2,000, in light of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

An inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for a two-day visit to assess the state's preparedness to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

"The Central committee has also asked us to provide minimum oxygen supply to patients undergoing treatment, as it will help ease their breathing distress if any," the minister said.

In keeping with the committee's directives, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been asked to arrange for more beds and increase testing across Mumbai, Tope said, adding that tents can also be put up in open grounds if needed.

The IMCT on Wednesday visited quarantine facilities and transit camps at Dharavi to assess the corrective measures taken by the state government.

"The COVID-19 cases in Dharavi have not increased in the last couple of days, indicating that our containment strategy has been working in the area, which has five containment zones," he said.

The team was accompanied by Tope and officials from the state health department and the BMC during the visit.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner of G/North ward Kiran Dighavkar said the Central committee had expressed its satisfaction over the civic body's fever clinic concept and suggested that it be replicated in other parts of the city as well.

"There is a need to isolate infected people as soon as possible to contain the spread of the infection," he said.

When asked about the civic body's plans to increase testing in Dharavi, Dighavkar said, "Compared to other areas of the city, coronavirus reached Dharavi late, as the first case was reported on April 1. The BMC has tested as many as 700 people from the area so far, and that in itself is a significant number."

