STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

COVID-19: Over 146 crew members stuck on cruise ship disembark in Mumbai

The crew members of the cruise ship- Marila Discovery- got down at the international cruise terminal in the city, the officials said.

Published: 23rd April 2020 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Cruise ship

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As many as 146 Indian crew members, who were stuck onboard a cruise ship due to the coronavirus pandemic, disembarked in Mumbai on Thursday, over a month after it set sail from Thailand, officials said.

The crew members of the cruise ship- Marila Discovery- got down at the international cruise terminal in the city, the officials said.

Talking to PTI, Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) chairman Sanjay Bhatia said that these crew members hail from Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad and other places of the country.

"They have been quarantined now. They have undergone COVID-19 testing. After their test reports come, a decision will be taken on whether to send them home or not," he said.

Passengers on the cruise ship had disembarked in Thailand on March 14 after the outbreak of COVID-19, he said.

The ship from Norway had reached Mumbai on April 14, but the crew was not getting permission to disembark, Bhatia added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had taken up the matter with the Centre, following which the Union Home Ministry had issued guidelines to enable the crew members of this and similar other ships to disembark.

The state Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said in a statement on Wednesday that the company, which operates the cruise ship, said that despite leaving Thailand 37 days ago and although no crew member was found coronavirus positive, it was not getting permission to allow the ship to enter the harbor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Mumbai cruise ship Marila Discovery Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp