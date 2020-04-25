57-year-old constable succumbs to COVID-19 in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 57-year-old police constable who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 passed away in Mumbai on Saturday, officials said.

Chandrakant Ganapat Pendurkar, Head Constable from Vakola Police Station in Mumbai, was battling the virus for the past few days, Mumbai Police tweeted.

He lived in Worli Naka area in south Mumbai.

Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the untimely demise of Head Constable Chandrakant Ganapat Pendurkar (57) from Vakola PStn, who was battling Coronavirus for the past few days.



May the departed soul rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 25, 2020

A total of 96 police personnel, including 15 officers, have contracted coronavirus infection in Maharashtra so far, officials had said earlier in the day.