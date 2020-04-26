STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 52-year-old head constable becomes Maharashtra's second cop to die in 48 hours

The victim had been fighting coronavirus for the past few days, the Mumbai Police said in a tweet.

Residential of Parel area clapping for Mumbai Police while they march during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 52-year-old head constable of Mumbai Police has died due to coronavirus infection, the city police said on Sunday.

The victim had been fighting coronavirus for the past few days, the Mumbai Police said in a tweet.

This is the second case of a police personnel's death due to the viral disease in Maharashtra in two days.

Earlier, a 57-year-old police constable, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, died at a private hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.

The constable was attached to a police station in western suburbs.

He lived in Worli Naka area of south Mumbai.

A total of 96 police personnel, including 15 officers, tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra till Saturday, officials earlier said.

Coronavirus
