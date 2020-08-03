STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Senior Patna police officer 'forcibly quarantined' in Mumbai

Bihar police has alleged that Patna(Central) SP Vinay Tiwari has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials and he was not provided accomodation in the IPS mess despite request.

Bihar-cadre IPS officer Vinay Tiwari

Bihar-cadre IPS officer Vinay Tiwari (File photo| ANI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a late night unprecedented development held in connection with the sensational death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Patna(Central) SP Vinay Tiwari was forcefully quarantined in Mumbai late Sunday night.

The Bihar-cadre IPS officer had reached Mumbai same day by a flight following the directive of Bihar police to co-ordinate with the investigation, which is being carried out by a 4-member team of Patna police since July 27.

ALSO READ| Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai top cop briefs Uddhav on probe status

Sharing this information through a tweet, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that Tiwari was forcibly quarantined at around 11 pm on Mumbai. "He has gone there to lead the team investigating the SSR case. Now, he cannot get out of here", the DGP  said in  the tweet.

The DGP further said that Tiwari has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials and he was not provided accomodation in the IPS mess despite request. As a result of that, Tiwari is staying in a guest house at Goregaon in Mumbai.

As soon as the message of this reached Patna, resentment against such highly objectionable treatment meted out to an IPS officer with forcible quarantine started brewing not only among the police fraternity but among general public also.

According to sources,Pandey is learnt to have decided to hold a meeting over this development with his officials on Monday to chalk out a further plan. The Bihar police is gathering evidences in connection with Sushant's death that occured on June 14 in Mumbai after the late actor's father KK Singh lodged an FIR on July 25 in Patna.

ALSO READ| Bihar Police to probe suicide of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager

A team of four officers from Patna police was sent to Mumbai to start investigation-cum-clue gathering to take the fair investigation further.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who is said to have wider experiences of having solved many mysterious cases of deaths throughout his career, had said on Sunday that his force competent enough to do a fair and transparent investigation into the case.

He had said that an IPS officer was sent to co-ordinate with the team but this development has baffled the DGP as well as Bihar police fraternity to a great extent.

Bihar Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra termed the incident of an IPS officer being forcibly quarantined in Mumbai as 'the most unfortunate'.

