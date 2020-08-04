STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Heavy rains batter Mumbai; local trains, road traffic hit hard

Some roads near Byculla, Dadar and Mahalaxmi were inundated and traffic police had to divert traffic from those areas.

Published: 04th August 2020 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following heavy monsoon rain, at Sion in Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following heavy monsoon rain, at Sion in Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Heavy showers in Mumbai and neighbouring areas crippled normal life and disrupted rail and road traffic here on Tuesday, with essential services workers like nurses and other medical staff treating COVID-19 patients also finding it difficult to reach hospitals.

Several areas in the city and suburbs received more than 200 mm rainfall since Monday night and heavy showers were likely to continue for next 48 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Local train services, which are currently being operated only for those engaged in essential services, were suspended on some routes in Mumbai and suburbs in the morning due to water-logging on rail tracks.

Some roads near Byculla, Dadar and Mahalaxmi were inundated and traffic police had to divert traffic from those areas.

Water was seen gushing on a road in suburban Kandivali in the morning as rains pounded the city.

Several houses in low-lying areas like Kurla, Sion and parts of Bhandup were flooded due to the heavy downpour, a civic official said.

A landslide on the Western Express Highway, a major north-south arterial road, in suburban Kandivali affected vehicular movement from the western suburbs towards south Mumbai, though there was no casualty, officials said.

Water-logging outside the civic-run Nair Hospital in central Mumbai, where several COVID-19 patients from the city are being treated, posed a problem for its medical staff.

"Nurses and other medical staff have been struggling to reach the hospital due to water-logging in the premises and elsewhere, a resident doctor from the hospital said.

Suburban train services on the harbour line were stopped in the morning due to water-logging on rail tracks while services on the western and central lines were also affected, a civic official said.

"Due to high tide resulting in water logging at Wadala and Parel suburban services are suspended on main line and harbour line.

However, shuttle services are running between Vashi and Panvel & Thane and Kalyan-beyond," Central Railway's Chief Public Relation Officer Shivaji Sutar tweeted.

"No suburban trains are held up in between stations. Dn mail/express trains are being rescheduled," he added.

On the western line, the water level on tracks between Dadar and Prabhadevi reached 200 mm, a Western Railway official said.

All lines were affected in this section.

Train movement was stopped at Dadar, but suburban services were running between Bandra and Dahanu Road, he said. After the heavy showers, water entered the Matunga police station and the road outside it was also inundated.

Several vehicles, which suffered engine problems due to the heavy downpour, were seen lying abandoned on roads.

Some incidents of tree fall were also reported, a civic official said, adding that a big tree fell on Andheri- SEEPZ road, disrupting traffic movement there.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) appealed to residents to stay at home and urged commercial establishments, except those providing essential services, to remain closed on Tuesday.

The Bombay High Court adjourned its virtual hearings in various cases as many staff members could not reach the court in south Mumbai, an official said.

The high court will hear the matters on Wednesday, an official said.

The Maharashtra government also announced a holiday for all its offices in Mumbai city and suburbs on Tuesday in view of the heavy rainfall in the metropolis and neighbouring areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai rains
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp