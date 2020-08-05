Police urge people to provide info for probe in Rajput's former manager Disha Salian case

By PTI

Mumbai Police on Wednesday appealed to people to submit to them any information or evidence pertaining to the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian for a thorough investigation in the case.

According to police, Salian, 28, allegedly killed herself by jumping off a high-rise in Mumbai's Malad area on June 8.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment on suburban Bandra on June 14.

Malvani Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in Salian's case, an official said, adding that they have initiated an investigation into her death.

There are various reports appearing on social media, newspapers and TV channels about Salian's death.

The police are trying to get more information in the case and want to verify those reports, he said.

Hence, the police have appealed to people to come forward with information or evidence, which is in any form related to the case, for an in-depth probe, the official said.

People having any relevant information can approach additional commissioner of police, Mumbai-North region, deputy commissioner of police (zone-11), assistant commissioner of police, Malvani division, or senior inspector of Malvani police station at their respective offices, or through phone or e-mail, he said.

On Sunday, a senior Bihar Police official said their team, which is in Mumbai to investigate the death Rajput, will now also probe the case of Salian's alleged suicide.

BJP MP Narayan Rane on Tuesday claimed Salian was killed, and indicated the murder may have been preceded by her rape.

He claimed the post mortem report mentioned injuries to her private parts.

The former Maharashtra chief minister also claimed that Rajput was murdered, but did not offer any evidence to support it.

He claimed the state government is trying to save somebody in the matter.