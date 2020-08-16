STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

97 nabbed for obscenity, flouting COVID-19 norms at Mumbai restaurant

The women were later let-off while others, including the restaurant's manager and three waiters, were arrested, Mumbai Police officials said.

Published: 16th August 2020 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police nabbed 97 people, including 28 women, from a restaurant here in the wee hours of Sunday for allegedly disobeying COVID-19 prevention protocols and indulging in obscene acts, officials said.

The women were later let-off while others, including the restaurant's manager and three waiters, were arrested, they said.

Based on some inputs, the police conducted a raid at the 'Bombay Brute' restaurant located on Link Road in suburban Jogeshwari where they found people dancing, consuming liquor and smoking hookah, the official said, adding that those nabbed were from well-off families in the city.

The restaurant manager had apparently contacted these people to come to the premises, saying they had reopened the place (following easing of restrictions), he said.

Oshiwara police station's senior inspector Dayanand Bangar said total 97 people were caught.

Of them, 28 women were asked to go while the others were arrested.

They were charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene acts in public), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), and provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Mumbai Mumbai covid cases covid 19 norms social distancing
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp