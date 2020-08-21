STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moderate to heavy rains in Mumbai; more showers likely

Mumbai and neighboring Thane district received widespread moderate to heavy rainfall over the 24-hour period ended at 8:30 am on Friday.

Published: 21st August 2020 01:08 PM

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai and neighboring Thane district received widespread moderate to heavy rainfall over the 24-hour period ended at 8:30 am on Friday, an IMD official said.

He predicted the trend will continue over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai, Thane NM recorded moderate to heavy- widespread RF in 24 hours with 1,2 stns crossing 120 mm too.

Latest radar/ satellite images indicate a very active monsoon over Konkan, more on N Konkan including Mumbai, Thane.

"Trend to cont nxt 24 hrs with interiors too, KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General IMD (Mumbai), tweeted.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Matheran observatory in adjoining Raigad district recorded 122.20 mm rainfall.

The Alibaug weather station in Raigad district recorded 49 mm rain during the 24-hour period.

Ratnagiri in the Konkan cost received 83.6 mm rainfall, the IMD said.

The Dahanu observatory in Palghar district recorded 67.4 mm rainfall.

The Colaba weather bureau, representative of Mumbai's island city, recorded 63.2 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory, representative of Mumbai's suburbs, reported 31.6 mm rainfall, it said.

The Thane Belapur Industries Association weather station recorded 60 mm rainfall during the period, the IMD added.

