STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai civic body launches special drive against TB, leprosy

Over 50 lakh people from more than 12 lakh households from severely affected areas will be surveyed for TB and leprosy by 3,451 teams of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Published: 01st December 2020 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

TB survey

Health department workers interact with a shopkeeper during a door to door survey for tuberculosis and leprosy at Dharavi in Mumbai Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Already battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mumbai civic body on Tuesday launched a campaign to control the spread of Tuberculosis and leprosy in the city.

The special 16-day drive also aims to create awareness among citizens about these contagious diseases, a release said.

Under this drive, over 50 lakh people from more than 12 lakh households from severely affected areas will be surveyed for TB and leprosy by 3,451 teams of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), it said.

On the occasion, BMC additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani appealed to citizens to cooperate with BMC staff and volunteers who will survey the households between 9 am and 4 pm.

Kakani also directed the civic teams to screen people for COVID-19 symptoms during the drive and conduct tests as and when needed.

The campaign started from Kamgar Nagar-1 in Prabhadevi area in th island city.

"If any suspected TB patient is found during primary checks, he/she will be asked to go for X-ray and a swab test.

These tests will be carried out at civic or government laboratories.

The suspected patient will be given medicines for free," the BMC said.

Suspected patients of leprosy will be sent to nearby dispensaries or hospitals.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Tuberculosis leprosy Mumbai
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp