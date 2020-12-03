Shirdi trust’s dress appeal draws flak

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Shirdi Saibaba temple trust’s dress appeal to devotees has come under flak with a social activist questioning why the rules were not applicable to the priests as well.

The trust had put up an appeal that devotees be dressed in a “civilised manner.” The appeal was made after some people arrived in attires that “distract” others.

The trust has also put the notice at the entrance of the temple at Shirdi asking devotees to come in ‘decent clothes’ and remain ‘civilised’ during the darshan.

Bhumata Brigade President Trupti Desai countered saying the priests half-unclothed, but no devotee has objected to it.

The trust’s CEO Kanhuraj Bagate clarified that the trust has only requested the devotees to come in a decent manner. It has not imposed any rules regarding costumes, he added.