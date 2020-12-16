STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

HC stays transfer order, work on Metro car shed land in Mumbai

The present Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government recently took a decision to shift the car shed from Aarey to Kanjurmarg.

Published: 16th December 2020 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

A crane lifts the the fallen trees to be carried away for building a construction site of metro car parking shed at Aarey Colony Mumbai Monday Oct. 7 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

A crane lifts the the fallen trees to be carried away for building a construction site of metro car parking shed at Aarey Colony Mumbai Monday Oct. 7 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed an order passed by Mumbai suburban district collector allotting 102 acre of salt pan land in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area for the construction of an integrated Metro car shed.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni also restrained the authorities from carrying out any construction work at the said land.

The Centre and the Shiv Sena-led MVA government in Maharashtra are locked in a tussle over ownership of the land earmarked by the state for constructing the car depot which was earlier planned at Aarey Colony, a green belt in suburban Goregaon.

The Union government has filed a petition in the high court challenging the October 1, 2020 order passed by the collector allotting the land for construction of the car shed, and said the land belongs to its (Centre's) salt department.

"We cannot allow the collector's order of October 1, 2020 to continue. The order has to go. We are admitting the petition and granting relief as sought by the petitioner (Union government) in prayer clauses 'h' and 'I'," the court said.

As per prayer clause 'h', the Union government had sought the court to stay operation of the collectors order of October 1, transferring possession of 102 acres of land to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for construction of an integrated car shed for a Metro lines.

In the prayer clause 'I', the Centre had sought an order from the court restraining the MMRDA from carrying out any construction work on the said land.

The HC on Monday suggested the state government to consider withdrawing the order passed by the collector.

On Wednesday, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, appearing for the state government, told the HC that the state was ready to withdraw the order and give a fresh hearing to the Union government, but the construction work would continue at the land.

Kumbhakoni told the court that presently soil testing work was on at the site.

The high court, however, noted that when it was of the prima facie view that the collector's order transferring possession cannot continue, then how can it allow construction work to go on at the said land.

The court on Wednesday granted stay and admitted the petition for final hearing in February.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, had opposed the plea and said the land that has been allotted to the MMRDA for the Metro car shed is owned by the state government.

The Union government in its plea claimed the entire salt pan land in the area, including the 102 acres allotted to the MMRDA, belongs to the Centre's salt department.

The previous Maharashtra government led by BJP had decided to construct the car shed for the Mumbai Metro line 3 at Aarey Colony in the western suburbs, despite opposition from environmentalists and activists to the vast tree-cutting for the project.

The present Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government recently took a decision to shift the car shed from Aarey to Kanjurmarg.

It decided to construct an integrated car shed at Kanjurmarg for Metro lines 3, 4, 4A and 6, instead of constructing separate car sheds for these lines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Aarey Bombay High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp