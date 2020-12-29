STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Free Kashmir' poster: Mumbai Police files 'C summary' report

Images and videos of the woman, later identified as Prabhu, holding a large poster with the words "Free Kashmir" written in big bold letters, had gone viral on social media.

Mumbai Police

Image of Mumbai police used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police have submitted a C summary report before a metropolitan court here in a case filed against a woman who was accused of holding a "Free Kashmir" poster during a protest held at the Gateway of India against the JNU violence in January this year, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

A C summary report is issued by the police in a matter when the criminal case was filed due to mistake of facts or the offence complained about is of a civil nature.

"The C-summary report has been submitted in a case registered against Mehak Mirza Prabhu at Colaba police station," the official said.

An FIR had been registered against Prabhu at Colaba police station in south Mumbai under section 153 B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

About 2,000 people, mostly college students, had gathered at the iconic Gateway of India on January 7 to protest against the attack by masked goons on the Jawaharlal Nehru Campus in Delhi as well as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

In a related development, police on Monday filed a chargesheet against 36 persons in connection with the Gateway of India protest, another senior police officer said.

In a related development, police on Monday filed a chargesheet against 36 persons in connection with the Gateway of India protest, another senior police officer said.

Names of some city-based lawyers and activists who were part of the protest were mentioned in the chargesheet.

So far, 29 accused persons in the case have been granted bail by a court.

 

