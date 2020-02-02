Alerted by tweet, Mumbai police counsel man to drop suicide plan

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai police personnel on Sunday managed to convince a 39-year-old man to not contemplate suicide, moments after he tweeted on the subject on the former's official Twitter handle.

Nilesh Bedekar tweeted to the Mumbai police informing that he intended to commit suicide and asked what was the punishment set down by law for his act.

A police official asked Bedekar for his contact details, which the latter provided on Twitter, following which Inspector Mahesh Nivetkar from Vanrai police station paid a visit to his home in the northern suburbs.

Bedekar was counselled, after which he dropped the plan to end his life, and was also subjected to a medical test, an official said.