Introduce five-day working week in schools, colleges: Maharashtra Legislative Council

This will reduce burden on teachers and professors who can prepare in a better way for their teaching assignments, Patil said.

Published: 13th February 2020 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Maharashtra legislator on Thursday demanded a five-day working week for teachers and other staffers of schools, junior and senior colleges as well.

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government announced a five-day working week for state government employees.

The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The new system will be applicable from February 29.

Kapil Patil, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from teachers constituency, has written a letter to education minister Varsha Gaikwad, demanding a five-day working week for schools, junior colleges and senior colleges.

This will reduce the burden on teachers and professors who can prepare in a better way for their teaching assignments, Patil said.

It will reduce the burden of education on school children as well, he added.

TAGS
MLC Maharashtra Legislative Council Five day working week
