Introduce five-day working week in schools, colleges: Maharashtra Legislative Council
This will reduce burden on teachers and professors who can prepare in a better way for their teaching assignments, Patil said.
Published: 13th February 2020 10:38 PM | Last Updated: 13th February 2020 10:38 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: A Maharashtra legislator on Thursday demanded a five-day working week for teachers and other staffers of schools, junior and senior colleges as well.
On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government announced a five-day working week for state government employees.
The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
The new system will be applicable from February 29.
Kapil Patil, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from teachers constituency, has written a letter to education minister Varsha Gaikwad, demanding a five-day working week for schools, junior colleges and senior colleges.
It will reduce the burden of education on school children as well, he added.