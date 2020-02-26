68-year-old auto driver beaten to death over Rs 5 in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 68-year-old auto driver was allegedly beaten to death by employees of a gas station in the western suburb of Borivali here following a spat over Rs 5, police said on Wednesday.

Ramdular Sarju Yadav went to fill gas in his autorickshaw at a CNG station on Tuesday evening and telephoned his son Santosh to meet him there, an official said.

After filling the fuel for Rs 205, Yadav handed a note of Rs 500 to a gas station attendant but instead of returning balance amount of Rs 295, the man gave Rs 5 less, he said.

When the Yadavs demanded Rs 5, attendant Santosh Jadhav abused the duo and other employees started hitting them, the official said.

The senior citizen fell unconscious and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, the official added.

"We have arrested five gas station employees under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code," senior inspector Namdev Shinde of Kasturba Marg police station said.