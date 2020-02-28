Home Cities Mumbai

Following Delhi violence, Mumbai Police beefs up security in city, imposes section 141 till March 9

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a bid to maintain law and order in city after violent riots in Delhi killed 42 people, Mumbai police have imposed the unlawful assembly section (section 141) till March 9.

According to a press note from the Mumbai police, under the Maharashtra Police Act 1951, deputy police commissioner issued a warning that five or more than five persons cannot assembly at one place.

As per this warning, people in Mumbai are not allowed to carry on protests, assemble in groups of more than five people, use loudspeakers and burst crackers.

However, this restriction does not include government offices, schools, colleges, cinema halls, theatres, hospitals, court, corporate and manufacturing firms.

Scheduled marriage ceremonies, funerals, meetings of cooperative and other institutions are also exempted from this decision.

Heavy police deployment was increased in public places on Friday afternoon.

NSG commands were also deployed at the airport, railway stations and other important places.

“If they are any urgent work that can be carried out with the permission of the police,” stated in the government note.

