Maharashtra Navnirman Sena seeks funds from government, BMC for cash-strapped hospitals in Mumbai

According to reports in a section of media, the hospitals, which receive aid from the civic body and government, are facing cash crunch due to unpaid funds from the BMC and the state government.

Published: 13th January 2020 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

MNS chief Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: MNS on Monday demanded that the state government and the Mumbai civic body provide funds to the two cash-strapped Wadia Hospitals in the city.

The Parel-based Bai Jerabai Wadia Hospital for children and Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, having over 800 beds for catering to children and women, have been discharging patients due to inability to run the facilities.

According to reports in a section of media, the hospitals, which receive aid from the civic body and government, are facing cash crunch due to unpaid funds from the BMC and the state government.

Staging a protest outside the hospital, the Raj Thackeray-led MNS demanded that the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) provide funds for proper running of the facilities.

The protest was led by MNS chief's wife Sharmila Thackeray.

Former MLA Bala Nandgaokar and other party workers also participated in the protest.

MNS general secretary Rita Gupta said the hospital administration had not paid salaries to the employees, hence patients were unable to get proper treatment and medicines.

Gupta said they contacted BMC Commissioner and other officials of the civic administration, but the issue was not resolved, forcing them to stage the protest.

Staff members and nurses of the hospital also staged a protest on Saturday, demanding early clearance of their salaries and pensions.

