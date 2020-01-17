Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbaikars shiver as minimum temperature drops to 14 degree Celsius

The IMD said that 11.4 degrees Celsius was the lowest minimum temperature recorded in suburbs after 2013.

Published: 17th January 2020

Winters, fog, air quality

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, Naveen Kumar)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Residents of Mumbai and its suburbs have started feeling the winter chill as the minimum temperature in the city dropped to 14 degrees Celsius, the season's lowest, on Friday.

The Colaba observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded the minimum temperature of 14.5 degrees Celcius on Friday, while the Santacruz weather station recorded the minimum temperature of 11. 4 degrees Celcius, an official said.

Due to the significant drop in the temperature, the morning officer-goers and school children could be seen wearing woollen clothes to keep themselves warm.

Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, IMD Mumbai, K S Hosalikar, tweeted that the day-time temperatures are expected to remain low due to the chilly winds.

"Lowest min temp recorded after year 2013. With the winds chill factor too coming in. Feels lower than actual. Day time temperature is expected to be low," he said.

