Industry cheers but BJP jeers at Uddhav government’s nightlife move for Mumbai

Aaditya Thackeray, who has been batting for all-night-open eateries and other establishments in the city since 2013, said the move will boost tourism, generate demand and revive industries.

Published: 19th January 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray arrives at the State Assembly in Mumbai Wednesday Jan. 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryavanshi
MUMBAI: Mumbai’s hospitality industry is upbeat about the Maharashtra government’s decision to allow shops, malls and eateries in non-residential areas of the metropolis to remain open 24x7 from January 26.

“It will truly make aamchi Mumbai a global city,” gushed Kunal Vardhan who runs the Atria Mall in Worli. 

His sentiments struck an instant bond with Indian Hotel and Restaurants Association president Niranjan Shetty, who said, “Mumbai is known as ‘the city that does not sleep’ but it sure has lost some of its charm and nightlife in the past few years. There can still be life if the proposal is adopted for it will boost tourism, generate jobs and revenue for the government.” 

While announcing the move, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said, “Indore’s Sarafa Market is open at night. Even Ahmedabad city has made some changes in its policy last year. Mumbai, too, should not lag behind in providing similar facilities to people at night as the metropolis functions 24x7.”

Aaditya, who has been batting for all-night-open eateries and other establishments in the city since 2013, said the move will boost tourism, generate demand and revive industries.

Most importantly, it will create jobs as malls and shopping complexes will have to deploy three shifts to manage a 24X7 shopping demand cycle. 

Officials said the ‘nightlife” project will initially be limited to Saturdays and Sundays. Later, as response improves, it will be extended to other days as well. 

However, the BJP has opposed the move claiming it will encourage drinking and disturb the peace.

Questioning the alacrity with which the plan was announced, senior BJP leader Ashish Shellar said, “The minister should have tabled the proposal in the state Assembly.” Aaditya, though, sought to downplay criticism saying it’s wrong to associate nightlife with just alcohol consumption.

‘Prices have to be kept low initially’

The tourism department had recently held a meeting with Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Barve, BMC chief Pravin Pardeshi and other officials where the 24X7 plan was discussed in detail.

“It will start in nonresidential areas. The food courts and other establishments in areas like Marine Drive, Nariman Point, Gateway of India, CST etc will keep open throughout the night. Some 24 malls and restaurants in these areas have expressed their desire to remain open round the clock,” said an official privy to the meeting.

Sandip Runwal, managing director, Runwal Developers, which owns R City Mall in Ghatkopar, said, “This is done globally and we are happy it has happened in Mumbai. Prices will have to be kept low initially to attract people.”

No change in norms

It is up to malls and shops to decide if they want to remain open round the clock. It is not compulsory and no norms have been changed

