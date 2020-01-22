Mumbai 24x7 proposal cleared by Maha cabinet, stakeholders welcome decision

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Come January 27, the two most bustling business districts – Nariman Point and Bandra-Kurla Complex or BKC – will live up to the Mumbai much-admired tag of being the ‘city that never sleeps’.

After many flip-flops, the Maharashtra cabinet, on Wednesday, cleared the “Mumbai nightlife” proposal allowing commercial establishments in non-residential areas of Mumbai to remain open 24x7.

“The Mumbai nightlife proposal has been approved by the Cabinet today. From January 27, malls, multiplexes, shops and eateries in non-residential areas like BKC and Nariman Point can remain open 24x7,” said minister for tourism and environment Aditya Thackeray, who first conceived the proposal in 2013 and had been advocating it since then. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh too accompanied Thackeray as he made the announcement.

“In the Bandra-Kurla Complex and Nariman Point near NCPA, a lane will be opened for food trucks. Food inspectors will keep a watch on them. If rules on solid waste management, decibel limits and law and order are violated, there is a provision for a lifetime ban,” the Shiv Sena leader said.

“The decision doesn’t apply to pubs and bars as of now. Nightlife is much more than pubs and bars. We have not touched the excise department in the current decision. So, pubs and bars will be open only till 1.30 am as is the rule now,” Thackeray added while explaining that the “nightlife” won’t add to the existing burden of the Mumbai police.

"The police force will not be under stress because after 1.30 am, their job till now was to check if shops and establishments were shut down," he said, adding that the establishments would be asked to hire security services which would increase the income for the police.

“The decision has been made to increase employment opportunities and add revenue to the state exchequer. But, it won’t be a compulsion for anyone. Only those who feel they can do good business can keep their establishments open throughout the night,” Thackeray said while giving examples of nightlife in London.

“London’s night-time economy is 5 billion pounds,” he said, adding that Mumbai should not lag behind in providing similar facilities to people.

The proposal was dumped after a rooftop restaurant fire killed 14 people in 2017. The BJP, which had been opposing the proposal, raised its voice on the issue again.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar termed the proposal as “killing life”.

“The decision comes against the background of the loss of 14 lives at a roof-top restaurant at Kamla Mills two years ago. The decision is a big conspiracy to allow illegal constructions under the guise of a boost for tourism. At Kamla Mills, 4 FSI was obtained under the pretext of IT business but actually 10 FSI was used for pubs and discos which ultimately led to disaster. The rulers of the municipal corporation couldn’t save the illegal constructions back then and hence they are now trying to boost similar things after gaining power in the state,” Shelar said while opposing the decision on Mumbai 24x7.

The food and beverage industry, however, has welcomed it.

Shivanand Shetty, President of the Association of Hotels and Restaurants (AHAR), said, “In the first phase, only hotels and restaurants inside malls – gated communities – have been allowed to remain open 24x7 and just furnishing an undertaking that they won’t serve liquor after 1.30 am would be enough for them to operate. But, at a recent meeting we were promised that in the second phase, hotels and restaurants near airports, railway stations, beaches and other public places of eminence would be allowed to remain open 24x7. This is a much-needed change. It will give a necessary boost to the business, though there are some worries about night footfall.”

“We are keeping all 25 outlets open, especially since bars will be shut and people will need a place to eat. We are already looking at staff,” said Rahul Leekha, owner of Coffee by Di Bella at BKC.

“The decision will set a precedent for the country,” hoped Zorawar Kalra, founder of Massive Restaurants, the firm that has business interests in both the areas where the Mumbai 24x7 will be implemented from January 27.

A L Quadros, president of the Mumbai Taximen Asociation, however, is wary of the outcome of the proposal.

“Though there might be a slight increase in business, we are afraid of an increase in scuffles between cab drivers and passengers. Not all saints will come to enjoy the ‘nightlife’ and we are clueless on safety measures for taxi drivers,” Quadros said adding that the union will soon meet CM Thackeray with their apprehensions.

Mumbai 24x7: What, where and how?

The Mumbai 24x7 project as of now is a pilot project. It is being implemented in two specific areas -- BKC in Suburban Mumbai and Nariman Point NCPA -- which comprise around 20 odd hotels/restaurants each and a couple of malls and multiplexes which would be direct beneficiaries of the decision.

Street-food joints in these areas too will operate throughout the night. Regulating them effectively can be a challenge, though violation of solid waste management and other regulations like the noise limit can attract punishment including a lifetime ban for such establishments.

According to the proposal, Mumbai 24x7 is aimed primarily at tourists. As the public transport systems in Mumbai, like the BEST buses and the lifeline of the city – the local train services, don’t operate after midnight hours, the proposal can mean a boost to business for taxis.

