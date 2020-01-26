Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai woman gang-raped; husband held for orchestrating crime with Facebook friends

The main accused is an autorickshaw driver hailing from neighbouring Palghar district while his two accomplices are employees of a pharma company here.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 25-year-old man has been arrested by Jogeshwari police in the metropolis for allegedly orchestrating the gang-rape of his wife through two of his Facebook friends, an official said on Sunday.

"The man brought his 23-year-old wife to Jogeshwari on the pretext of showing her a movie.

He then took her to a shanty in Jogeshwari where his friends Abhishek and Mangesh Yadav were already present.

The two are known to the main accused through Facebook," the official said.

"He asked the duo to rape his wife and he too sexually assaulted her.

After the ordeal, the woman approached Palghar police station which transferred the case to Jogeshwari police," he informed.

While the incident happened in November last year, the woman filed an application with Palghar police in January, police said.

All three were arrested on Saturday under section 376D (gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code and have been remanded in police custody, Zone X Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Goyal said.

