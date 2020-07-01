STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai: Woman held for killing neighbour's four-year-old son in Andheri

The accused, identified as Madhu Gadhe, called the boy to her home in a chawl at Santoshi Mata Nagar in suburban Andheri late Monday night and allegedly strangulated him with a pair of leggings.

Published: 01st July 2020 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 39-year-old woman from Mumbai was arrested for allegedly killing her neighbours four-year- old son over an old dispute, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Madhu Gadhe, called the boy to her home in a chawl at Santoshi Mata Nagar in suburban Andheri late Monday night and allegedly strangulated him with a pair of leggings, a police official said.

A police official said that she then dumped him head down in a water-filled bucket in her bathroom. In the meantime, when the boy's mother could not find him, she checked the houses of all neighbours, but Gadhe did not allow her to enter her place, he said.

Later, the boy's mother and other neighbours somehow managed to enter Gadhe's house and found the child's body in her bathroom, the official added. Gadhe was arrested on Tuesday and a case was registered against her under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), Sahar police station's senior inspector Shashikant Mane said.

The accused and the victim's family resided in the same locality and they often used to fight over petty issues, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai crime Andheri murder Mumbai Police
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp