Mumbai police seize 5,877 vehicles in 2 days for violating travel norm

More than 14,500 people have been arrested till now in the city for violation of the lockdown orders.

Health workers ride a two-wheeler to mark the hands of residents with home quarantine stamp at Bhaji Galli Road no. 3 of Andheri East in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police have seized 5,877 vehicles in the last two days for violation of its guideline prohibiting citizens from travelling beyond two-km radius of their homes, an official said on Thursday.

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, the city police issued new guidelines on Sunday, stipulating that citizens cannot travel beyond two-km radius of their residences, except for attending office or in the event of medical emergencies.

Accordingly, the police seized 3,508 vehicles on Tuesday and 2,369 vehicles till Wednesday evening for violating the norm, the official said.

Out of these, maximum 1,784 vehicles were seized in the western suburbs in last two days, he said.

Since the lockdown was enforced in March, the city police have registered 12,251 offences against 25,276 people under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the official said.

More than 14,500 people have been arrested till now in the city for violation of the lockdown orders, he said.

