Mumbai 2-km radius rule: Cops allow travel 'closer to home'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai police on Saturday tweaked its 2-kilometre radius diktat imposed to curb needless travel during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and allowed people to move around in the nearby neighbourhood.

In a tweet, the police said people were "permitted shopping closer to home (5 am-9 pm)" and asked them not to forget IDs and other documents while travelling for work.

It also said night curfew was in force between 9 pm to 5 am with exemptions only for essential travel, including for medical and travel purposes.

The instruction to not travel beyond 2 kilometres during the lockdown was issued by police on Sunday, while prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC were imposed on Wednesday.