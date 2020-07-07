STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Only one new coronavirus case found in Mumbai's Dharavi area

In Dharavi, 2335 total positive patients have reported while 352 total active cases and 1735 patients got cured and discharged from the hospitals as well.

Published: 07th July 2020 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown

A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Asia's largest slum Dharavi has shown the way, how to fight against Covid 19. On Tuesday, in entire Dharavi, only one case has been reported.

Earlier the same Dharavi was the epicentre of the COVID-19 patients in Mumbai. In Dharavi, 2335 total positive patients have reported while 352 total active cases and 1735 patients got cured and discharged from the hospitals as well.

Dharavi comes in the G/ North ward of the BMC. In G /North, total 4614 positive cases were reported, out of it, 1004 were in Dadar, 1257 in Mahim while 2335 in Dharavi. After the aggressive testing and checking, Dadar has 340 active positive cases while 622 got cured and discharge.

In Mahim, currently 364 active cases and 850 cured and discharge while in Dharavi, there are 352 active cases and 1735 cured and discharge reported. Many experts and doctors had warned that Asia's largest slum Dharavi in Mumbai is a ticking time bomb in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

On the 613 hectares of land, more than 15 lakh people stay in this urban slum, with five to eight people sharing a 100 sq ft of room.  As per the WHO norms, one person should get to stay minimum 20 sq ft of area. It is less than 10 sq ft in Dharavi.

Kiran Dhighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G/North ward of the BMC said that since the outbreak of the first patient, they worked hard and put all effort to reduce the number of cases. He said their strategy of mass screening of all patients who have an illness symptomatic patients were checked, isolated and treatment were given as per the severity of illness.

"We also developed the Covid care centre in Dharavi and shifted the people from the congested slum. Dharavi has a high density that was the big challenge to give breathing space to everyone. Our efforts were praised by everyone and we hope we will set the example before everyone," Dhighavkar said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai Dharavi COVID19 Coronavirus Dharavi COVID cases Mumbai lockdown
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp