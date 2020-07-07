Only one new coronavirus case found in Mumbai's Dharavi area

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Asia's largest slum Dharavi has shown the way, how to fight against Covid 19. On Tuesday, in entire Dharavi, only one case has been reported.

Earlier the same Dharavi was the epicentre of the COVID-19 patients in Mumbai. In Dharavi, 2335 total positive patients have reported while 352 total active cases and 1735 patients got cured and discharged from the hospitals as well.

Dharavi comes in the G/ North ward of the BMC. In G /North, total 4614 positive cases were reported, out of it, 1004 were in Dadar, 1257 in Mahim while 2335 in Dharavi. After the aggressive testing and checking, Dadar has 340 active positive cases while 622 got cured and discharge.

In Mahim, currently 364 active cases and 850 cured and discharge while in Dharavi, there are 352 active cases and 1735 cured and discharge reported. Many experts and doctors had warned that Asia's largest slum Dharavi in Mumbai is a ticking time bomb in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

On the 613 hectares of land, more than 15 lakh people stay in this urban slum, with five to eight people sharing a 100 sq ft of room. As per the WHO norms, one person should get to stay minimum 20 sq ft of area. It is less than 10 sq ft in Dharavi.

Kiran Dhighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G/North ward of the BMC said that since the outbreak of the first patient, they worked hard and put all effort to reduce the number of cases. He said their strategy of mass screening of all patients who have an illness symptomatic patients were checked, isolated and treatment were given as per the severity of illness.

"We also developed the Covid care centre in Dharavi and shifted the people from the congested slum. Dharavi has a high density that was the big challenge to give breathing space to everyone. Our efforts were praised by everyone and we hope we will set the example before everyone," Dhighavkar said.