STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Over 15 lakh quarantined in Mumbai since outbreak: BMC 

Till Monday, Mumbai reported 85,326 COVID-19 cases and 4,935 deaths due to the disease, the BMC said.

Published: 07th July 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Navi Mumbai wears a deserted look during an intensified lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: More than 15 lakh people have been quarantined in Mumbai after contact-tracing so far since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city civic body said.

Out of these, 5.34 lakh people were identified as high-risk contacts, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

So far, 13.28 lakh people have completed their 14-day quarantine.

As of now, 2.46 lakh people are under home quarantine and 14,288 under institutional quarantine, the BMC said on its website.

Out of 14,288 people under institutional quarantine, 11,409 are lodged at 328 CCC-1 (COVID care centre) facilities, which have a collective capacity of over 50,000 beds, while 2,879 are kept at 57 CCC-2 facilities, having more than 6,100 beds, the BMC said.

The CCC-1 facilities are set up mostly in hotels and halls and do not have 24-hour monitoring facility, while CCC-2 are government facilities where doctors and nurses are available round-the-clock.

The BMC said it has acquired several hotels, guest houses, gymkhanas, halls and other places for institutional quarantine and isolation purposes.

It has sealed 6,552 buildings and declared 750 slums and chawls (small tenements) as containment zones, after one or more persons there tested positive for coronavirus.

Till Monday, Mumbai reported 85,326 COVID-19 cases and 4,935 deaths due to the disease, the BMC said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai Mumbai coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus BMC
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp