Three new coronavirus cases found in Dharavi; tally now 2,338

By PTI

MUMBAI: Three new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi, taking the tally to 2,338 on Wednesday, the city civic body said.

On Tuesday, just one COVID-19 patient was found in Dharavi, once a hotspot which has seen a dramatic improvement in the coronavirus situation.

With the addition of three new COVID-19 cases, the tally in Dharavi has gone up to 2,338, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The civic body has, however, stopped disclosing the number of deaths, if any, in the slum-dominated area since the past few days.

WATCH:

The BMC official said Dharavi has only 329 active cases, while 1,768patients have already recovered and discharged from COVID-19 facilities.

The first COVID-19 patient in Dharavi was found on April 1, nearly three weeks after Mumbai recorded its maiden positive case on March 11.

Dharavi, the largest slum in Asia, is spread across 2.5 square km and has a population of around 6.5 lakh with people living in tiny houses.