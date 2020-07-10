STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray suggests wardwise groups to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai

CM Uddhav Thackeray said that these groups should adopt aggressive strategy for door-to-door screening and isolation of suspected COVID-19 cases.

Published: 10th July 2020 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 01:03 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to form wardwise committees comprising with BMC administration, citizens and NGOs especially in slums to make Mumbai COVID-19 free.

Thackeray said that these groups should adopt aggressive strategy for door-to-door screening and isolation of suspected COVID-19 cases and an officer of the rank of assistant municipal commissioner to register these committees ward wise.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray interacted with the BMC officials and representatives of NGOs through video conferencing on stopping corona infection in slum areas of Mumbai as well as treating diseases caused by rains.

Thackeray said that NGOs are working as a link between the citizens and the administration. "The citizens of Mumbai, NGOs and the administration were united, we would definitely bring make Mumbai COVID-19 free. We should focus and execute 'Chase the Virus' through NGOs in all the places," he added.

He said these committees should create awareness among the people and surely the success will be achieved. "I have given instructions to set up Corona Vigilance Committees at the village level. Even if every village decides to keep their village, home yard clean before worrying about the world, the state, the district, we can defeat not only corona and but other diseases of the rainy season. We can keep Mumbai safe even if the NGOs follow the instructions of the people in the slums of Mumbai to use hygiene, masks, sanitizers to keep away the diseases of corona and rain," he added.

The Chief Minister said that after inspecting the slums in Mumbai, the central team in Delhi had raised the issue of cleanliness of public toilets. "By disinfecting public toilets six times a day, we were able to control the incidence of corona in areas like Dharavi," Thackeray said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation COVID19 Coronavirus Mumbai COVID measures Uddhav Thackeray Chase the Virus
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • hanamshet
    Why patients are given discharge from the hospitals before they are fully cured. There are several cases when the patient arrives home and dies in a day or two at home. This has to be stopped.
    10 hours ago reply
Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp