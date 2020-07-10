Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray suggests wardwise groups to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to form wardwise committees comprising with BMC administration, citizens and NGOs especially in slums to make Mumbai COVID-19 free.

Thackeray said that these groups should adopt aggressive strategy for door-to-door screening and isolation of suspected COVID-19 cases and an officer of the rank of assistant municipal commissioner to register these committees ward wise.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray interacted with the BMC officials and representatives of NGOs through video conferencing on stopping corona infection in slum areas of Mumbai as well as treating diseases caused by rains.

Thackeray said that NGOs are working as a link between the citizens and the administration. "The citizens of Mumbai, NGOs and the administration were united, we would definitely bring make Mumbai COVID-19 free. We should focus and execute 'Chase the Virus' through NGOs in all the places," he added.

He said these committees should create awareness among the people and surely the success will be achieved. "I have given instructions to set up Corona Vigilance Committees at the village level. Even if every village decides to keep their village, home yard clean before worrying about the world, the state, the district, we can defeat not only corona and but other diseases of the rainy season. We can keep Mumbai safe even if the NGOs follow the instructions of the people in the slums of Mumbai to use hygiene, masks, sanitizers to keep away the diseases of corona and rain," he added.

The Chief Minister said that after inspecting the slums in Mumbai, the central team in Delhi had raised the issue of cleanliness of public toilets. "By disinfecting public toilets six times a day, we were able to control the incidence of corona in areas like Dharavi," Thackeray said.