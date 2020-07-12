STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

With proactive strategy, Dharavi tamed COVID-19 spread, won WHO's praise

Instead of waiting for patients to come to hospitals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) screened people in Dharavi pro-actively which helped, a senior official said.

Published: 12th July 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Dharavi area in Mumbai has become a global role model in the containment of coronavirus, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday after the civic body's efforts won praise from the WHO.

Instead of waiting for patients to come to hospitals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) screened people in Dharavi pro-actively which helped, a senior official said.

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a virtual press conference on Friday that there were places around the world where the initial intense outbreak was brought under control.

"And some of these examples are Italy, Spain and South Korea, and even in Dharavi - a densely packed area in the megacity of Mumbai," he said.

The area, known as the largest slum of Asia, was a big worry when the pandemic began as over 6 lakh people live there on a patch of land measuring just 2.5 sq km.

Thackeray said Dharavi showed that coronavirus can be contained through self-discipline and community efforts.

82 per cent of patients in Dharavi have recovered, bringing down the number of active cases to 166, he noted.

"Dharavi is an inspiration for the world on how to curb the spread of a pandemic," he said in a statement, lauding the BMC, private doctors, NGOs and local residents.

Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the G North ward, told PTI that the civic body did not wait for patients to come to hospital.

Instead healthcare workers went from door to door to look for potential patients.

"Proactive screening helped in early detection, timely treatment and recovery," he said.

The number of coronavirus patients in the area rose by only 12 to 2,359 on Friday.

As per the BMC, while in April the doubling rate of cases was 18 days, it is now 430 days.

At least six lakh local residents were screened, 14,000 persons were tested and 13,000 were placed in institutional quarantine with free medical facilities and community kitchen service, Dighavkar said.

Taming the virus in an area where families of eight to 10 people live in 10x10 rooms and social distancing is impossible was not easy.

"At least 80 per cent of Dharavi's population depends on 450 community toilets. We had to sanitise and disinfect these toilets several times a day," Dighavkar said.

Apart from slum pockets, Dharavi is also home to numerous leather, pottery and textile manufacturing units.

The area has 5,000 GST-registered enterprises, 15,000 single-room factories and is a hub of international exports with an annual turnover of 1 billion USD.

Special attention was given to senior citizens; 8,246 of them were surveyed.

"We mobilised all private practitioners. At least 24 private doctors came forward and the civic body provided them with PPE kits, thermal scanners, pulse oxymetres, masks, gloves, and started door-to-door screening in high risk zones and all suspects were identified," he said.

Later, all medical practitioners were asked to open their clinics and alert the civic body about suspected patients, he said, adding that beds in private hospitals were also acquired.

"Under the guidance of municipal commissioner I S Chahal, a 200-bed hospital was set up in record 14 days with oxygen supply," Dighavkar said.

There was a strict enforcement of lockdown in the containment zones.

Only critical patients were shifted to hospitals outside Dharavi; 90 per cent were treated in Dharavi itself, he added.

Local community leaders were appointed as "Covid yoddhas" (warriors) to help with the mammoth effort.

Grocery kits and food packets were distributed in containment zones to prevent the movement of people and this helped in a big way.

"We partnered with citizens to chase the virus from one of the most populous blocks of the city. With your guidelines and community efforts, we will beat COVID-19 one block at a time,"the BMC tweeted in response to the WHO's praise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 WHO Dharavi Lockdown
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp