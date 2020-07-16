Four killed, 15 rescued as two buildings collapse in Mumbai

By IANS

MUMBAI: At least 4 persons were killed and 15 others rescued with a few others believed to be trapped as two buildings collapsed in separate incidents in the city and suburbs as rains continued to hammer Mumbai for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, the BMC Disaster Cell said.

In the first instance, at least two persons were killed and 13 others were dug out of the debris of a 3-storied tenement which crashed due to heavy rains in Plot No 8B, at Malvani in Malad west, with 4-5 people still believed to be buried in the rubble.

In the second crash in south Mumbai's Fort area, the rear portion of a five-storied, 80-year-old dilapidated structure, Bhanushali Building collapsed claiming 2 lives.

While several persons were evacuated by the Fire Brigade and 2 others were rescued, at least one person is still feared trapped under the rubble.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Municipal Commissioner I. S. Chahal, Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and other senior officials rushed to the site and reviewed the relief and rescue operations in south Mumbai.

The victims of the Malad crash have been identified as a 23-year old woman Anjum S. Shaikh, and an 18-year old youth Faizal W. Sayyed.

The 13 others rescued from the Malad crash were treated for minor injuries and discharged from Hayat Hospital nearby.

The MFB and other rescue agencies rushed to the spot in Fort, helped evacuate the other residents in the building with the Angus ladder and rescued 2 persons from the debris even as local eyewitnesses said some others may be trapped under the rubble.

The BMC said that the state government authorities had evacuated the building which was undergoing repairs.

Despite heavy rain and darkness, search and rescue operations are in full swing at both the tragedy sites.

"We will take strict action against the building owners if they are found violating the laws and book them for culpable homicide not amounting to murder," warned Mayor Pednekar.

South Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant who rushed to the crash site in Fort said it was a very old cessed building undergoing repairs as redevelopment was delayed.