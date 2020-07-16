STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Four killed, 15 rescued as two buildings collapse in Mumbai

Two people were rescued from the debris and admitted to hospital, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

Published: 16th July 2020 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

south mumbai building collapse

NDRF rescue work underway at collapsed site of Bhanushali Building in South Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: At least 4 persons were killed and 15 others rescued with a few others believed to be trapped as two buildings collapsed in separate incidents in the city and suburbs as rains continued to hammer Mumbai for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, the BMC Disaster Cell said.

In the first instance, at least two persons were killed and 13 others were dug out of the debris of a 3-storied tenement which crashed due to heavy rains in Plot No 8B, at Malvani in Malad west, with 4-5 people still believed to be buried in the rubble.

In the second crash in south Mumbai's Fort area, the rear portion of a five-storied, 80-year-old dilapidated structure, Bhanushali Building collapsed claiming 2 lives.

While several persons were evacuated by the Fire Brigade and 2 others were rescued, at least one person is still feared trapped under the rubble.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Municipal Commissioner I. S. Chahal, Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and other senior officials rushed to the site and reviewed the relief and rescue operations in south Mumbai.

The victims of the Malad crash have been identified as a 23-year old woman Anjum S. Shaikh, and an 18-year old youth Faizal W. Sayyed.

The 13 others rescued from the Malad crash were treated for minor injuries and discharged from Hayat Hospital nearby.

The MFB and other rescue agencies rushed to the spot in Fort, helped evacuate the other residents in the building with the Angus ladder and rescued 2 persons from the debris even as local eyewitnesses said some others may be trapped under the rubble.

The BMC said that the state government authorities had evacuated the building which was undergoing repairs.

Despite heavy rain and darkness, search and rescue operations are in full swing at both the tragedy sites.

"We will take strict action against the building owners if they are found violating the laws and book them for culpable homicide not amounting to murder," warned Mayor Pednekar.

South Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant who rushed to the crash site in Fort said it was a very old cessed building undergoing repairs as redevelopment was delayed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai building collapse South Mumbai Bhanushali Building BMC Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
International Flights to USA, France to resume through air bubbles
Twitter (Photo | AP)
How were Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk and others hacked?
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp