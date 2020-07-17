STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ten dead in Mumbai building collapse, 23 rescued by fire brigade

The Mumbai fire brigade rescued 23 persons who were trapped since morning.

Rescue operation being carried out after a corner portion of an old six-story building collapsed at Fort area in Mumbai Thursday July 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Ten persons were killed and two suffered injuries after a portion of a building collapsed in Mumbai's Fort area on Thursday. The British-era Bhanushali building at Mint road near CST collapsed on Thursday due to the heavy rain.

The Mumbai fire brigade rescued 23 persons who were trapped since morning. Prabhat Rahandale, chief fire officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade said that it was the tough operation to pull the people out from the debris and their collapsed houses. 

“We used modern technology like cameras and ladder to rescue the people. The ten people died here but we were able to save the lives of 25 people. It was a very risky operation,” Rahandale said.

Maharashtra government also announced the Rs 4 lakh ex gratia for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Mumbai city guardian minister Aslam Sheikh said that the building will be reconstructed and the residence of this building will be given the temporary shelter in Mumbai.

