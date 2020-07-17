VSEZ chief: 628 units begin operations during lockdown

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Despite lockdown, 628 units, including 506 special economic zone (SEZ) units and 122 export-oriented units (EOUs), have been made operational in a controlled manner, according to Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) development commissioner ARM Reddy.

Of them, 358 IT units are working from home and only 24 per cent employees are working from the units and rest all are working from home, especially in IT and ITES units in SEZs.In the first quarter of current fiscal, exports to the tune of Rs 17,774 crore were achieved, he said. Reddy said unit approval committee (UAC) of VSEZ at its virtual meeting held on Thursday gave approval for four new units in Hyderabad. They are expected to provide employment for 2,292 persons. Reddy said they have given approval for a number of new units and broad banding for the existing units, particularly in pharma sector, and kept their activities going on even during lockdown.

The new IT/ITES units approved for setting up in Telangana in private SEZs are Aricent Technologies (Holdings) Ltd, Alliant Group India Talent Pvt Limited, TDCX Digilab India Pvt Ltd, and Model N India Software Pvt Ltd (u-2). All these new SEZ units will come up in SEZs of Laxmi Infobahn, Divija Commercial Properties, and Sundew Properties, located in Hyderabad. They are likely to invest Rs 116 crore and achieve exports to the tune of Rs 1,364 crore in the next five years. The VSEZ has jurisdiction over AP, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, besides Yanam. Now the Centre has notified all SEZs as multisector SEZs and also reduced limits for the area for setting up of SEZs, Reddy added.