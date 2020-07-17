STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

VSEZ chief: 628 units begin operations during lockdown

Reddy said they have given approval for a number of new units and broad banding for the existing units, particularly in pharma sector, and kept their activities going on even during lockdown.

Published: 17th July 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

APCCIF delegation, led by its ex-president G Sambasiva Rao, greeting zonal commissioner of VSEZ ARM Reddy in Visakhapatnam (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Despite lockdown, 628 units, including 506 special economic zone (SEZ) units and 122 export-oriented units (EOUs), have been made operational in a controlled manner, according to Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) development commissioner ARM Reddy.

Of them, 358 IT units are working from home and only 24 per cent employees are working from the units and rest all are working from home, especially in IT and ITES units in SEZs.In the first quarter of current fiscal, exports to the tune of Rs  17,774 crore were achieved, he said. Reddy said unit approval committee (UAC) of VSEZ at its virtual meeting held on Thursday gave approval for four new units in Hyderabad. They are expected to provide employment for 2,292 persons. Reddy said they have given approval for a number of new units and broad banding for the existing units, particularly in pharma sector, and kept their activities going on even during lockdown.

The new IT/ITES units approved for setting up in Telangana in private SEZs are Aricent Technologies (Holdings) Ltd, Alliant Group India Talent Pvt Limited, TDCX Digilab India Pvt Ltd, and Model N India Software Pvt Ltd (u-2). All these new SEZ units will come up in SEZs of Laxmi Infobahn, Divija Commercial Properties, and Sundew Properties, located in Hyderabad. They are likely to invest Rs  116 crore and achieve exports to the tune of Rs  1,364 crore in the next five years. The VSEZ has jurisdiction over AP, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, besides Yanam. Now the Centre has notified all SEZs as multisector SEZs and also reduced limits for the area for setting up of SEZs, Reddy added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp