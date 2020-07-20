STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Amritsar-bound train hits dumper truck at Mumbai's Kandivali station, no casualty

Sources said that the locomotive got a dent on a side adding that the dumper and the railway premises suffered some damages.

Published: 20th July 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Indian trains, Indian railways

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The engine of the Amritsar-bound Paschim Express train hit a dumper truck at the suburban Kandivali station on Monday, a railway official said.

He said that there was no report of any casualty.The incident took place around 12:30 pm when a contractor's dumper carrying someconstruction material was parked near the tracks, sources in the Western Railway said.

"The down (Amritsar-bound) Paschim Express dashed into the dumper on fifth rail line at Kandivali. No passenger sustained any injury," Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur said.

The locomotive got a dent on a side, sources said, adding that the dumper and the railway premises suffered some damages. Following the incident, the train was halted at the spot for around 45 minutes, they said.

Thakur said that later, the train resumed its ownward journey.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai train accident Mumbai train crash Paschim Express Kandivali station Bandra Amritsar train
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp