STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

COVID-19 effect: BMC urges Ganesh mandals to follow 'one ward-one Ganpati' concept

Vishwas Mote, the assistant municipal commissioner of K-West ward, which covers Andheri-West, Juhu, Versova and other areas, made this appeal in a letter to the Ganpati mandals last week.

Published: 20th July 2020 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Devotees carry the Ganesha idol of Lalbaugcha Raja for immersion which marks the end of Ganesh Utsav celebrations in Mumbai

Devotees carry the Ganesha idol of Lalbaugcha Raja for immersion which marks the end of Ganesh Utsav celebrations in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai civic body has urged Ganesh mandals in prominent areas like Andheri, Juhu and Versova to follow the concept of 'one ward-one Ganpati' during the festival this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vishwas Mote, the assistant municipal commissioner of K-West ward, which covers Andheri-West, Juhu, Versova and other areas, made this appeal in a letter to the Ganpati mandals last week.

The 10-day festival begins on 'Ganesh Chaturthi', which falls on August 22 this year Mumbai is one of the worst hit by coronavirus with over one lakh cases and more than 5,500 deaths due to the disease.

Nearly 150 big Ganpati mandals are located in the K- West civic ward, which has so far reported 5,813 COVID-19 cases and 258 deaths, according to data of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

It is currently ranked fourth in the number of coronavirus cases among the 24 civic wards in the city.

Mote in his letter said he has already urged all corporators in the K-West ward to implement the concept of 'one ward-one Ganpati'.

He said as the height of Ganapati idols has to be restricted to four feet, ample number of artificial lakes will be created in the ward for the immersion of idols.

Assuring to provide all facilities at the artificial lakes, he appealed to citizens to perform immersion of idols in those water bodies only.

"To avoid overcrowding and for maintenance of social distancing, there is also a plan of accepting Ganapati idols at the society gates for immersion," Mote said in the letter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Ganapati Festival Ganesh Chaturthi
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp