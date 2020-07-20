STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Rs 1000 fine to be put for speeding between toll plazas on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

An officer said the distance between Khalapur and Urse toll plazas, located in Raigad and Pune districts respectively, is about 50 km.

Published: 20th July 2020 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Mumbai-Pune Expressway (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Motorists covering the 50-km distance between two toll plazas on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in less than 37 minutes will be slapped with a fine of Rs 1,000 from August 1 for violating speed norms, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The Maharashtra Highway Police has taken the decision to curb over-speeding on the stretch.

The officer said the distance between Khalapur and Urse toll plazas, located in Raigad and Pune districts respectively, is about 50km and it should not take less than 37 minutes for a vehicle to cover the distance at the permissible speed limit.

He said that motorists crossing the speed limit will be penalised and e-challans (fine receipts) will be sent to them. According to the official, the fine for over-speeding on the stretch will be Rs 1,000 from August 1 for the first offence and the amount will increase for repeated offenders.

The six-lane Mumbai-Pune Expressway has witnessed several fatal accidents in the past and most of them were because of speeding, though there is a speed restriction of 100 kmph on the 94-km motorway, excluding the 15km ghat section, where there is a speed limit of 50 kmph.

The officer said as per their tests, it takes at least 37 minutes to cover the 50km distance between the two toll plazas in normal driving condition. Hence, if vehicles cover the distance in less than 37 minutes, it suggests motorists have violated the speed limit, he said.

According to the officer, the Highway Police is going to implement the decision with the help of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). "MSRDC will provide the required data to the Highway Police," said Dilip Ukirde, chief engineer of the state-run road infrastructure development body at Pune.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai Pune Expressway Mumbai pune speed limit Maharashtra Highway Police MSRDC
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp