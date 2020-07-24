STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

BJP warns of intensifying protest over 'inflated' power bills in Mumbai

Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha alleged that the BEST has issued inflated bills to Mumbaikars, whose income has been affected by lockdown.

Published: 24th July 2020 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Electricity

Representational Image (File photo| Agencies)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai unit of the BJP on Friday expressed concerns over the "inflated" electricity bills sent to the consumers, and warned of intensifying its agitation over the issue.

Talking to reporters here, Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that its protest of burning inflated bills will continue till the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) clarify that people's power connections will not be snapped.

He alleged that the BEST has issued inflated bills to Mumbaikars, whose income has been affected by lockdown. The BEST has also been threatening the consumers that their power connection will be cut in case the bills are not cleared, Lodha added.

"Our simple demand is that they should give clarification on what they have written (on the bills)- 'Your disconnection notice has been generated'. We are not trying to provoke people or stage political agitation. All the Mumbaikars are worried," he said.

Stating that his party condemns this approach of the BEST, the BJP leader warned of intensifying its agitation. "From today onwards, copies of bills will be burnt at every BEST depot. The agitation will go on till the Maharashtra government and the BEST clarify that connections will not be snapped," he added.

The BJP also accused the staffers of the BEST and police of misbehaving with its leaders, including women corporators, when they approached its general manager at the latter's office here to raise the issue of inflated bills on Thursday.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders burnt copies of bills outside the party's office here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai electricity bill BEST BJP Mumbai BJP Mangal Prabhat Lodha
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp