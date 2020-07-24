STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Only five people for immersion of Ganesh idols: BMC to Mumbaikars as city's COVID-19 tally crosses one lakh mark

Besides public installation of Lord Ganesh idols, thousands of people install such idols at home and immerse them on different days during the 10-day festival.

Published: 24th July 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

An artisan wearing a face mask paints a clay idol of Lord Ganesh at a workshop in Mumbai. (File| AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said only five people should participate in arrival and immersion processions of domestic Lord Ganesh idols during the Ganpati festival next month in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BMC, which is spearheading Mumbai's fight against coronavirus, on Thursday made a special appeal to citizens in this regard ahead of the festival to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the metropolis, which has recorded more than 1 lakh cases and nearly 6,000 deaths so far.

Besides public installation of Lord Ganesh idols, thousands of people install such idols at home and immerse them on different days during the 10-day festival, the most popular religious event in Maharashtra.

Requesting people to refrain from doing any act that leads to the spread of COVID-19, the civic body, in a release, warned that violators may invite strict action under relevant sections of the Epidemic Act 1897, the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Indian Penal Code.

Asking people to follow safety protocols that include use of mask or shield, hand sanitizers and social distancing norms during the festival, the BMC appealed to citizens to avoid participating in big processions to protect their families from COVID-19.

This year, the festival starts from August 22.

The civic body said home-installed Ganpati idols should be made using eco-friendly materials and their height should not be more than two feet.

"Instead of using idols made of clay, if possible, worship metal or marble idols," the BMC urged the citizens.

The civic body asked people to carry out immersion of eco-friendly Ganpatis at home.

If that is not possible, then idols should be immersed in artificial lakes, it said.

The BMC said taking out a common procession of domestic idols from a housing society or building should be avoided.

Also, children and elderly persons should not be allowed to visit immersion sites, it said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased to 1,05,829 on Thursday with 1,257 new patients detected, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll due to the pandemic in India's financial capital rose to 5,927 with 55 patients succumbing, it said.

1,984 COVID-19 patients were discharged from city hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered patients to 77,102.

The recovery rate of coronavirus patients in Mumbai has now gone up to 72 per cent from 71 per cent the day before, the BMC said.

There are 22,800 active cases in the city and 886 new suspected patients have been admitted to hospitals.

So far 4.56 lakh COVID-19 tests have been carried out in the city, it said.

Based on the past seven days' data, the city has an average case doubling rate of 61 days and average case growth rate of 1.14 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Lord Ganesh idols Ganesh Chaturthi Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp