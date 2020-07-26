STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Bakri Eid: Amid COVID-19 outbreak, sacrificial goats get expensive in Mumbai

The price has increased from Rs 20,000 earlier to Rs 30,000 per goat now, with the sale based on weight, making it out of reach for several families who want to carry out the traditional sacrifice.

Published: 26th July 2020 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Goats

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A drastic drop in supply and the closure of Deonar abattoir due to the coronavirus outbreak has spiked prices of goats for slaughter during Bakri Eid in Mumbai, social activists said on Sunday.

The price has increased from Rs 20,000 earlier to Rs 30,000 per goat now, with the sale based on weight, making it out of reach for several families who want to carry out the traditional sacrifice during the festival, they said.

With animal markets closed due to the outbreak, sellers have set up makeshifts stalls in Muslim-dominated areas, and the extra effort on their part to operate the business is resulting in exorbitant prices being demanded, an activist said.

While the state government has asked people to go online to buy sacrificial animals this year, activists said many buyers are not technology savvy enough to carry out such transactions.

"I used to buy four goats for sacrifice earlier, but can afford only one this year as the sale is based on the goat's weight," a buyer said.

A goat seller in Kurla said, "We have come from Rajasthan, and since there are no markets this year, we have taken godowns on rent to house the goats. Since rents are very high, to avoid losses, we are selling goats by weight rather than lump-sum."

Mahim-based social activist Irfan Macchiwala said the government should allow camels for sacrifice as the ban on slaughter of cows and bullocks had restricted the market to just goats, which in turn was making it too costly for families.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bakri Eid Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp