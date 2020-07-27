STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Severe waterlogging in parts of Mumbai due to heavy rains

The Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai has predicted moderate rain and thunderstorm in the city for 24 hours. There is a possibility of occasional intense spells.

Published: 27th July 2020 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai rains

Vehicles ply on a waterlogged street as heavy rains lash Mumbai on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Parts of Mumbai, including Dadar and Hindmata areas, faced severe waterlogging on Monday following heavy rainfall in the region.

Meanwhile, heavy traffic congestion was seen in Vashi area of Navi Mumbai after a spell of rain.

It has been raining intermittently since last night in Mumbai and adjoining areas, said (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) BMC earlier today.

K S Hosalikar, Dy Director General (DDG) of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai, said, "Mumbai morning rains moderate ...With intense spells now going on. It will not there for a longer time."

"Mumbai and around record moderate to heavy rains in the last 24 hours. Most of it occurred since early morning with thunder. Colaba side intensity remained high with ~ 60+ mm RF. Thane, NM side record heavy falls. Latest satellite image indicates a cloud patch near Mumbai. Reducing," he added.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai has predicted moderate rain and thunderstorm in the city for 24 hours. There is a possibility of occasional intense spells. "Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thunderstorm in the city and suburbs. Possibility of occasional intense spells," it said.

The Meteorological Centre also predicted generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain for 48 hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai rains Mumbai monsoon Regional Meterological Centre of Mumbai Met department
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How West Africa is using Ebola experience to fight COVID-19 | TNIE Documentary
Charity begins at home: Kerala trust builds free house for homeless man
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp