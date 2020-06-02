Mumbai woman accuses five of molestation, group files cross complaint

By PTI

MUMBAI: Five persons from a family have been booked for allegedly molesting and threatening a woman MBA student in Vile Parle in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night in Sambhaji Nagar locality and five people, including three women, have been booked on the basis of a complaint lodged by the 22- year-old victim, an official said.

The 22-year-old has said the five were mentally harassing her, and after she complained about them to their room owner, the five accosted her in the street, assaulted and molested her, the Vile Parle police station official said.

The five have also lodged a complaint against the 22- year-old woman for manhandling and threatening them, he said, adding no arrests have been made in the case.