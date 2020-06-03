STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Nisarga: Animals in Mumbai zoo shifted to safer place

Veermata Jijabai Udyan authorities are taking all steps to protect the animals against the rough weather and avoid any damage due to tree falls.

Mumbai Police patrol at Girgaon Chowpatty as red alert is issued due to the possibility of a severe cyclonic storm in Mumbai Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In the wake of the cyclonic storm 'Nisarga', all carnivorous animals in Mumbai zoo have been shifted to holding areas in their enclosures to keep them safe from rain and strong winds, an official said on Wednesday.

A zoo emergency response team is on alert to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

Since the city has been experiencing rain, authorities at the Veermata Jijabai Udyan, also popularly known as Byculla Zoo which is spread over an area of 50 acres, are taking all steps to protect the animals against the rough weather and avoid any damage due to tree falls.

Carnivores like tigers, leopards and hyenas have been shifted to the holding areas, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

"The holding areas are safe to avoid any damage from tree fall.

A 20-member zoo emergency response team, comprising animal keepers, gardener and tree-trimming and security staff, is on the job to tackle any untoward incident," he said.

Officials are keeping a watch on the animal enclosures with the help of CCTVs installed in the premises, he said.

Zoo animals usually have at least two areas where they are housed- the holding area and the exhibit area.

During visiting hours, zoo animals are housed in their exhibit area.

In the morning, before the zoo opens, they move into the holding area for husbandry care and to receive food.

