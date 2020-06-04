STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra govt allows inter-district movement in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Movement of stranded labourers, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists will continue to be regulated as per the standard operating procedures.

Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Thursday allowed inter-district movement of people within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

With 56,794 COVID-19 cases and 1,742 deaths so far, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Thane, Palghar and part of Raigad district, is the worst affected by COVID-19 in the state.

In revised guidelines issued on Thursday, the state government said inter-district movement of people in MMR shall be allowed.

It also said that the inter-district movement elsewhere in the state as well as inter-state movement will continue to be regulated.

Movement of stranded labourers, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists will continue to be regulated as per the standard operating procedures, it said.

Gardens and open air gym equipment will not be allowed to operate as part of outdoor physical activities, it said.

The state government on May 31 allowed some outdoor physical activities as part of the first phase of its 'Mission BeginAgain'.

A revised order on Thursday said no garden, open air gym, and play area equipment will be allowed to operate.

In phase two from June 5, all shops on one side of the road, lane or passage will open for full working hours on one day,while all shops on the other side of the road will remain open the nextday and so on, the order said.

Municipal commissioners along with police commissioners should actively involvemarket and shop owner associations for effectively implementing the arrangement and for enforcement of social distancing and traffic management.

In phase three from June 8, private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent staff or 10 people, whichever is more, with remaining employees working from home.

"All employers should undertake sensitisation programme to educate their employees about adequate precautions to be taken after returning home so that vulnerable people, especially the elderly, are not infected," the order said.

From June 7, home delivery of newspaperswill be done with the knowledge of the receiver (customer) and the delivery personnel will wear masks, use hand sanitiser and follow social distancing guidelines.

Offices and staff of educational institutions can operate for non-teaching purpose, including for developing e-content, evaluation of answer sheetsand declaration of results, the order said.

Comments

